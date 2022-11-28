Cross replacement mission ends on a high

A feature piece on top of a Port Chalmers historical landmark is rock solid thanks to a helicopter which flew in a replacement after the original was blown off in a storm.

The Iona Church has been closed to the public for repair work, and is scheduled to reopen in February following an extensive three-stage restoration project which included installing new stained-glass windows, structural and earthquake strengthening, clock and stonework repairs and relocation of the in-house organ.

Historic Iona Church Restoration Trust treasurer Liz McLennan said the original cross was “blown off” the church in September last year, which caused damage to the stonework of the building and roof as it “bounced down”, destroying the feature. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.