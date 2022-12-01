Pandemic pushes 460,000 Cambodians into poverty

The Covid pandemic has forced around 460,000 Cambodians into poverty, according to a World Bank Poverty Assessment Report.

It followed a decade of unprecedented economic growth and poverty reduction in Cambodia. At that time, the global economy was experiencing strong growth rates.

The report “Toward A More Inclusive and Resilient Cambodia,” notes Cambodia’s poverty rate fell by almost half – from 33.8 percent to 17.8 percent – between 2009 and 2019. Almost two million Cambodians escaped poverty.

The pandemic reversed this. Cambodia’s poverty reduction progress and the poverty rate has since increased by 2.8 percentage points. This has led to around 460,000 people have fallen below poverty income thresholds.

“Efforts to accelerate Cambodia’s structural transformation have helped reduce poverty,” said Maryam Salim, the World Bank’s Country Manager for Cambodia.

“However, despite this impressive success, many households remained vulnerable, with few savings or safety nets. This meant Covid-19 dealt a setback [to] the country’s progress in combating poverty as employment and wages diminished.”

Cambodia has recently redefined the poverty line. It now uses the most recent Cambodia Socio-Economic Survey for 2019/20, the World Bank says. Today the national poverty line is the equivalent of US$2.70 per person per day.

The Cambodian economic hardships have been exacerbated by an exodus of Western businesses. Their departure followed a government crackdown on opposition political parties, the media, unions and NGOs, initiated in 2017.

Chinese investment and largesse, then emerged as the biggest foreign contributor to the national economy. That too faded as the pandemic took hold.

The World Bank says during Cambodia’s decade-long growth phase “rising non-farm earnings, for example in the tourism, garment and construction sectors, contributed most to poverty reduction.”

At the same time, trade and investment-led growth was supporting a structural transformation in Cambodia’s economy. More productive sectors followed, creating better-paid manufacturing and services jobs for Cambodians. Workers moved out of low-paying agriculture jobs and boosted their earnings.

“At the same time, living conditions and access to basic services such as electricity, water supply, sanitation, health and education improved for broad segments of the population. This improvement has narrowed standard-of-living gaps between rural and urban households,” the report says.

As the economy tanked, Cambodia was widely praised for a swift roll-out of its Covid-19 vaccination programme. It was one of the first countries in Southeast Asia to ease pandemic travel restrictions and open up its borders.

The World Bank said Cambodia could consider a range of policy actions to support a more inclusive and resilient recovery from the pandemic and the economic shocks that have come with it.

“These include targeted cash transfers, steps to strengthening social protection, investments in health and education,” the report says.

Source

News category: Top Story, World.