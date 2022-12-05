Christchurch couple challenges Auditor-General to investigate businesses who received wage subsidy

The Auditor-General is being challenged over his decision to not take any action over the need for businesses to be asked to repay billions of dollars of wage subsidies.

The Gama Foundation, a Christchurch-based philanthropic organisation has today filed a Judicial Review application in Wellington’s High Court.

The Foundation is run by former Christchurch businessman Grant Nelson and his wife Marilyn. Over the past 25 years, they’ve donated more than $50 million to charity.

Mr Nelson has been investigating the wage subsidy scheme for over two years. He’s concerned that Auditor-General John Ryan has failed to do all within his power to help retrieve an estimated $5 billion that was overpaid and $2 billion that was wrongly obtained or retained by businesses. Read more

