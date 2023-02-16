Atlanta airport gets a 24/7 eucharistic chapel

Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer of Atlanta dedicated and blessed his archdiocese’s newest chapel while on his way to catch a flight Monday.

Airline workers and travellers flying through the busiest airport in the world can now spend time in the real presence of Christ thanks to the efforts of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s chaplains and the cooperation of the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

Located in the international terminal, the eucharistic chapel will be a permanent fixture at the airport and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

After receiving approval from the archbishop, the tabernacle was installed in November of last year. But because only travellers and airline workers can get past security to access the chapel, the archbishop was not able to officially bless it until this Monday, shortly before his flight departed.

