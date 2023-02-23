Pharmacists worked through cyclone by candlelight to get meds to patients

When the cyclone came and the power failed in Napier, pharmacist Susie Farquhar and her husband, Richard jumped in the car, grabbed medicines that were ready and drove them out to people they could reach.

“If people don’t have medicines, some people will die, that’s the fact of it … Pharmacists just have to find a way to make it work,” Susie Farquhar​, owner and pharmacist at Napier’s Unichem Pharmacy Greenmeadows, said.

