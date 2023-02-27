Kiwibank half year profit rises 53pc to $98 million

Strong lending growth has helped bolster the first half profits of Kiwibank but its chief executive is expecting a tougher second half ahead.

The Government-owned bank saw its half year net profit rise 53 per cent to $98 million for the six months to December.

Chief executive Steve Jurkovich said the strong first half reflected the resilience of the New Zealand economy but its second half would be dominated by the impact of higher interest rates, rising inflation and the recent extreme weather events. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.