Where has all the Chartreuse gone?

Last month, a “bombshell” letter from the Carthusian monks in Voiron, France circulated through the world of spirits.

The letter explains a decision by the monks to limit the production of Charteuse, their famed alpine liqueur dating to 1605, in order “to focus on their primary goal: protect their monastic life and devote their time to solitude and prayer.”

Apparently, this decision had been made quietly in 2021. A growing Chartreuse shortage started being noticed by spirits enthusiasts during 2022. The drinks website Punch verified the letter a couple of weeks ago. Chartreuse will now only be sold exclusively under allocation, making it much more difficult to find.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.