  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Parish priest objects to man being buried vertically

Monday, March 13th, 2023

The family of a murdered Columbian politician Luis Gerardo Vásquez Pimiento, buried him upright in a bid to show his ideas can continue to stand the test of time.

The unusual burial upset the parish priest, who distanced himself from the family’s wishes because the burial did not correspond to the Catholic Christian ritual,  Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,