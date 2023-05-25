Texas bishop does not care about possible Vatican disciplinary action.

According to multiple sources, the controversial Texas bishop Joseph Strickland is facing Vatican sanction for challenging Pope Francis’ papal authority.

Strickland (pictured), known for his conservative views and provocative statements.

He has drawn criticism for various issues, including support for unvaccinated priests and participating in events leading up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Recently, on Twitter, Strickland said he believes the pontiff is “undermining the Deposit of Faith.”

His efforts have inspired some detractors to call for Strickland’s resignation, while others have urged Vatican intervention.

The Vatican’s displeasure with Strickland was revealed during a Terry and Jesse Show broadcast, where co-host Terry Barber recounted an alleged encounter between Strickland and Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Vatican’s US ambassador.

Apolstolic Nuncio to the US, Archbishop Christoph Pierre is said to have approached Strickland at a US Conference of Catholic Bishops gathering.

According to Barber, Pierre “wagged his finger” at Strickland while saying, “Bishop Strickland, we’re watching you — stop talking about the deposit of faith.”

“(Strickland) doesn’t really care,” Barber said of the alleged encounter.

“It’s the truth that sets us free. If he goes down because he’s speaking the truth, oh well.”

Dressing down appears to have had little effect

According to one anonymous source, the confrontation occurred in November 2021 at the USCCB meeting in Baltimore, Maryland, where the nuncio addressed Strickland’s controversial Twitter feed, including posts opposing COVID-19 vaccines.

Asked about the encounter via email this week, Strickland said he would “prefer not to comment.”

The nuncio’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Barber said he did not wish to speak further about the incident and would not name the source of his information. Instead, he criticised Pope Francis, accusing him of being ambiguous about critical moral questions and calling the pontiff a “disaster for the Catholic Church.”

Despite the nuncio’s alleged dressing-down aimed at discouraging Strickland’s controversial behaviour, it appears to have had little effect.

Since the 2021 meeting, Strickland has continued challenging the authority and rhetoric of church officials, including the pope.

