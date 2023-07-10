Pope creates commission to identify modern-day martyrs

A quarter of a century after John Paul II held an ecumenical celebration during the Great Jubilee of 2000 to honour Christian martyrs, Pope Francis has decided to update the work of his Polish predecessor by compiling a new martyrology of Christians of all denominations.

The Vatican announced on July 5 that the 86-year-old pope has formed a commission of experts whose task is to identify the Christian martyrs of the last twenty-five years. He intends to create a new martyrology of those more recently killed for the faith in preparation for the Church’s upcoming Jubilee in 2025.

“The research will concern not only the Catholic Church, but will extend to all Christian denominations,” the pope states in his letter constituting the “Commission of New Martyrs-Witness of the Faith.”

