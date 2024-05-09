Armed priest arrested as he tried to enter the Vatican

A priest armed with several weapons and dressed in a cassock tried to enter St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican to participate in the Regina Caeli prayer with Pope Francis on Sunday, May 5.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, the priest, who is from the Czech Republic, tried to pass through the metal detector carrying an air pistol, two knives, a cutter, and a screwdriver.

After being arrested, the priest was reported to the authorities for illegal possession of weapons. When questioned, the priest said he carried the weapons for personal defence.

According to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the priest is 59-year-old Father Milan Palkovic.

News category: Odd Spot.