Experts call out govt inaction against child trafficking in the Pacific

There is a lack of education, data and definition in the fight against child trafficking in the Pacific, a human rights advocate says.

Shamima Ali, of the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, said child rape is rife and rampant in many parts of the Pacific.

“But as far as trafficking is concerned, it should be of concern even if there’s a little bit of it left happening,” she told Pacific Mornings’ Levi Matautia-Morgan. Read more

