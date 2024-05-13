Pope: Liturgy is a personal and communal encounter with God

The sacred liturgy is a personal and communal encounter with God; Pope Francis marvelled as he received professors and students of the Athenaeum University of Saint Pacian of Barcelona in the Vatican on Friday.

In his remarks, the Holy Father underscored the incredible value of the liturgy and recalled his, having declared this year ahead of the 2025 Jubilee of Hope as a Year of Prayer.

“It is important,” the Pope stressed, “that in your studies, you reflect on the need to seek this union with the Lord and on the means that He, through the Church, has given us to achieve it.”

“The liturgy also reminds us,” he underscored, “that this encounter around God belongs to all.”

The Pope went on to underline the importance of the connection between God and man in liturgy.

News category: News Shorts, World.