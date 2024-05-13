Taupō district youngsters have put their thinking caps on and produced creative designs for this year’s ‘design your own helmet’ competition.

Road safety co-ordinator Sarah Wraight said there were 324 entries from “some very talented tamariki” representing about 20 schools.

Choosing the five winning entries for the Taupō District Council competition was tough, but the top designs have been selected and professionally airbrushed onto helmets for the budding artists. Read more

