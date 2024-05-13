Whoopi Goldberg offered Pope Francis a role in Sister Act 3

Whoopi Goldberg is in the process of working on Sister Act 3 — and she has high hopes that a special guest star will make an appearance in the movie.

During an appearance on the Tonight Show on May 8, the Oscar-winning actress, 68, opened up about the moment she met Pope Francis at the Vatican and shared that she even offered him a role in the film.

“You got to meet the pope,” host Jimmy Fallon told Goldberg during her Wednesday night appearance, holding up a photo of her speaking with the pope. “Whoopi Goldberg and the pope. This is a party I want to go to.”

“I wanted to thank him,” Goldberg said of their visit, recalling how she had tried multiple times over 10 years to meet him. “But every time I’d say, ‘Okay, we’ll do it,’ then it was like I’d step in something and then I couldn’t do it.”

