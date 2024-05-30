A quiet revolution is taking place across 10 Catholic schools in the Canberra and Goulburn Diocese in Australia.

The schools — including the ACT’s St Clare’s College, Merici College and St Thomas the Apostle School in Kambah — are piloting a program this year that sounds old-fashioned but is backed by the latest research into how children’s brains work.

The Classroom Mastery program developed by leading classroom management expert Dr Tim McDonald aims to provide a calm, safe, predictable classroom environment that enhances learning and maximises the time available.

Its sequence of key steps imposes an order on student behaviour that banishes what has generally become a free-for-all before, during and after class in many schools.

Students must line up in pairs outside the room, move quietly into it, and then stand quietly behind their desks.

News category: News Shorts, World.