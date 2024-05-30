Caritas Australia mobilised relief efforts to aid victims of a horrific landslide that devastated remote communities in Papua New Guinea.

“Our partners on the ground in Papua New Guinea are currently conducting a rapid needs assessment in the affected villages to determine the most urgent priorities,” Caritas Australia stated on its website on May 28.

“The recovery is expected to be long, and food, shelter, and clean water are amongst the most urgent needs for people who have lost their homes because of the landslide,” the organisation said.

The landslide struck the Pacific island’s Enga province in the early hours of May 24, leaving sleeping villagers barely any time to escape.

