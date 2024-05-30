Notre Dame de Paris gets the gets a brick build treatment

Visitors should be able to visit Notre Dame by the end of 2024, but for eager pilgrims and tourists who can’t wait LEGO has added a set of Notre Dame de Paris to its collection of world-famous monuments, which includes the Taj Mahal and the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Boasting unique features, the Notre Dame set stands out as one of the most ambitious and exclusive additions to the LEGO Architecture series, is sure to captivate LEGO enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The LEGO Architecture series has a long history of keeping things small. Only three sets so far have more than 2000 pieces, and none have more than 3000 pieces. The Notre Dame de Paris set contains about 4383 pieces.

One of the more interesting things about the LEGO Notre Dame Cathedral is that it breaks the company’s rule of avoiding any kind of religious affiliation. You could argue that the cathedral is far more of an iconic landmark than just a church, but it still poses an interesting question of what could also be on the table now that LEGO is letting a model like this through the cracks. Read more

