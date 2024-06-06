King’s High School pupils lead a haka in memory of Enere McLaren-Taana at a funeral held at First Church yesterday.

The 16-year-old Trinity Catholic College and former King’s High School pupil died after being stabbed at Dunedin’s bus hub last month.

About 80 vehicles lined the grass outside First Church as mourners left the service — many dressed in pink or wearing pink ribbons. Read more

