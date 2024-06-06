The Key So much of Pope Francis’ pastoral teaching is summed up in the very first sentence of the recent Declaration on Human Dignity issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith: Every human person possesses an infinite Read more
Our national Catholic newspaper will cease publication this month after 27 years in print. The loss of NZ Catholic is actually more significant than recent cuts to some secular media, such as the closing of Newshub. This is because NZ Read more
Two recent events frame the many discussions within the Church reform movement, while many of its constituent groups continue to engage with the international Synod on Synodality. Pope Francis suddenly announced in a major interview with an American television network Read more
Like his predecessors, Pope Francis dedicates his Wednesday general audiences at the Vatican to thematic cycles. He recently devoted 20 audiences (December 2023 to May 2024) to the theme of vices and virtues. “The spiritual life of the Christian is Read more