Like his predecessors, Pope Francis dedicates his Wednesday general audiences at the Vatican to thematic cycles.

He recently devoted 20 audiences (December 2023 to May 2024) to the theme of vices and virtues.

“The spiritual life of the Christian is not peaceful, linear and without challenges; on the contrary, Christian life demands constant struggle,” says the Jesuit pope.

“We all have temptations, and we all have to learn how to behave in these situations.”

In this “spiritual struggle,” knowing and identifying vices and virtues in our lives is essential to “discern between good from evil” to choose one and avoid the other.

Capital sins; cardinal and theological virtues

The first, also called capital sins, denote “the evil that takes root in us (…). It’s a weed difficult to eradicate.” Traditionally, the Church distinguishes seven of them — pride, avarice, envy, anger, lust, gluttony, and sloth — which are the source of all other vices.

The Church counters these with four virtues, requiring effort and personal asceticism to choose good: prudence, justice, fortitude (or courage), and temperance (Pope Francis adds the virtue of humility to this list).

These virtues are called cardinal because they “constitute the ‘hinge’ of a good life.” They belong to “a very ancient wisdom that predates even Christianity,” which Christianity has “highlighted, enriched, purified, and integrated into faith.”

Moreover, the Christian can rely on a “special assistance from the Holy Spirit” to develop “three other, distinctly Christian, virtues” — faith, hope and charity.

These virtues are called theological, “as they are received and lived out in relationship with God.”

Be the guardian of your heart

Pope Francis calls for developing an awareness “of what is happening in our heart” because “we are all sinners.

“A little examination of conscience, a little insight, will be good for us,” he adds, explaining: “Knowing how to guard our heart is a form of wisdom.”

If it comes from God, “it must be welcomed, as it is the beginning of happiness.”

But “if it comes from the Adversary,” it must be rejected, “even if its seed seems small; once it takes root, we will discover in ourselves the long branches of vice and misery.”

Exercise prudent wisdom

The prudent person “govern actions in order to direct them towards good,” relying on their intelligence, memory of past wisdom, and “inner freedom.

“The prudent person is creative: he or she reasons, evaluates, tries to understand the complexity of reality and does not allow him or herself to be overwhelmed by emotions, idleness, pressures and illusions.”

Prudence is “far-sighted”: “Once one has decided on the goal to strive for, it is necessary to obtain all the means to reach it.

Avoid impatience and haste

Patience is not natural.

“It is difficult to stay calm, to control our instincts, to refrain from bad responses, to defuse quarrels and conflicts in the family, at work, or in the Christian community,” or “ to endure bothersome people,” notes Pope Francis.

To cultivate patience, he advises turning to God, who is patient: “God knows how to wait,” He “is not in a hurry to uproot evil before its time, so that nothing is lost.”

Patience is “the forbearance of what one suffers.”

It is “the first trait of every great love” that knows how to “respond to evil with good,” that does not “withdraw in anger”

(“We are not responsible for the onset of wrath, specifies Pope Francis, but always for its development”). It does not give in to “discouragement” but “perseveres” and “tries again.”

Treat everyone with fairness

Justice is “above all a social virtue” that “seeks to regulate relationships between people with equitably.”

It requires that “everyone in society be treated in accordance with the dignity proper to them,” to “give their due to God and neighbour.” It advocates respect for the law and opposes “the prevalence of the strong over the weak.”

On a personal level, it translates into attitudes where “honesty, integrity, respect for law and commitment to the common good” predominate.

The just person “keeps their word” and knows how to “apologise.” They “not only think of their own individual well-being, but desire the good of society as a whole.”

They avoid “slander, perjury, fraud, usury, mockery and dishonesty.”

Exert fortitude

Fortitude (or courage) is what “ensures firmness in difficulties and constancy in the pursuit of the good.”

Directed “within ourselves,” it helps us resist “situations [that] paralyze us” (anguish, fear, guilt). It is also directed outward to help us face “life’s trials.”

On a collective level, it provides the strength to “react and cry out: no” to injustices, war, violence, slavery, and the oppression of the poor.

“Jesus is not a diaphanous, ascetic God,” emphasises Pope Francis. “A Christian without courage, who does not turn his own strength to good, who does not bother anyone, is a useless Christian.”

Seek the right measure

Temperance is a “self-mastery” that allows resistance to “impulses” and “rebellious passions,” it is the virtue of “right measure.” It also enables us to “enjoy the goods of life”: friendship, trust, wonder…

A temperate person knows how to “weigh words and dose them well.” They have the “gift of temperance.” They maintain “the right measure, the right way.”

They “affirm absolute principles,” advocate “non-negotiable values,” and also know how to “understand people” and “show empathy” towards them.

It is the exact opposite of forms of “voracity”: voracity for food and consumer goods (the vice of gluttony); voracity towards people by objectifying them to possess them (lust).

Show humility

For Pope Francis, humility is “at the base of Christian life.”

It is the “gateway to all the virtues”: It brings everything back to “its correct dimension,” accepting our “smallness,” our limits, our imperfections.

The word comes from the Latin humus, meaning “earth”; in other words, humility keeps our feet on the ground.

The Virgin Mary embodies this virtue of humility and draws from it an “invincible strength.” The trials she encountered “never made her humility waver, which in Mary was a rock-solid virtue.”

Humility opposes “vainglory,” the tendency to want “to be the centre of the world, free to exploit everything and everyone, the object of all praise and love” and which instrumentalises human relationships to establish its “domination.”

Humility is the exact opposite of the “radical sin” of pride, vanity, pretension, which is always in judgment and contempt of others.

Commit oneself to God

Faith is the first theological virtue because “can be lived out only thanks to the gift of God.” It is “the act” by which “the human being freely commits himself to God.”

Being a Christian, Pope Francis emphasises, “is not first and foremost about accepting a culture, with the values that accompany it, but being Christian means welcoming and cherishing a bond, a bond with God: God and I, myself and the amiable face of Jesus.”

It is “a gift that must be welcomed and asked for daily, so that it may be renewed in us.” Faith is “beyond merely human”: it “triggers grace in us and opens the mind to the mystery of God.”

Its opposite is not reason, nor intelligence, but fear. “Why are you terrified? Do you not yet have faith?” Jesus asks the disciples frightened by the storm on the lake (Mk 4:40).

Faith is endangered by acedia, this “lack of care” that makes us “feel disgust at everything,” notably our “relationship with God.” It leads to “a deep spiritual apathy.”

To traverse this “dark night,” one needs “ patience, accepting the poverty of faith.” The Christians understand they have only a “small measure” of faith within them”.

Do not succumb to pessimism

Hope, the second theological virtue, is a “gift that comes directly from God,” it is not due to our “own merit.”

It makes us “desire the kingdom of heaven and eternal life,” it places our “trust” in “Christ’s promises” and, whatever happens, in the “help of the grace of the Holy Spirit.”

Hope helps us “face our present,” even when it is difficult. It resonates with patience, this “capability to wait” that allows us to “get through the darkest nights.”

“If hope is lacking, all the other virtues run the risk of crumbling and turning into ashes,” says Francis.

Its enemy is “pessimism,” “discouragement,” and sadness, which is a “despondency of the soul.” This latter manifests as a “depression,” a “constant affliction that prevents people from feeling joy at their own existence” and sometimes pushes them “lulling into endless sorrow.”

In the face of this sadness, Francis reminds us that Christ “brings the joy of resurrection” which will “redeem all the happiness that has remained unfulfilled in our lives.”

Open up to ardent love

Love, also called charity, the third theological virtue, is “the work of the Holy Spirit in us.”

It invites us to “love God,” becoming “His friends,” and to “love our neighbour as God loves them,” creating in us the “desire to share the friendship with God” around us. Charity is “impossible love to practice if one does not live in God.”

It is a love that goes against our usual attitudes. “Because of Christ, this love drives us where we would not humanly go: it is the love for the poor, for what is not lovable, for those who do not care for us and are ungrateful,” even to love and forgive our enemies.

“It is a love so ardent that it seems almost impossible, and yet it is the only thing that will remain of us.” This is why Saint Paul, in his famous hymn to love, says: “So faith, hope, love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” (1 Cor 13:13).

