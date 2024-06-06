Pope Francis will engage in an online dialogue with regional students ahead of his ambitious trip to the Asia-Pacific and Oceania in September.

Once again, this will allow young people to engage in frank conversations with the pontiff about the challenges facing their lives and the church in the modern world.

Students from Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and more will participate in the June 20 conversation.

It is sponsored by the Building Bridges Initiative, organized by Loyola University Chicago and co-organized with the Vatican’s Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

This will be the fourth online dialogue of its kind. It is part of an effort to continue the pope’s promotion of synodality and show his commitment to directly listening to voices across the Catholic Church.

