Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care delivers recommendations

As a requirement of the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care’s terms of reference, Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden has received the Royal Commission’s recommendations ahead of the final report due to Parliament by 26 June, 2024.

“The recommendations have now been provided to Erica Stanford as the Minister responsible for coordinating the Crown response to the inquiry,” Ms van Velden says.

“The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care is bigger and broader than any other inquiry undertaken in New Zealand. This is a significant step in drawing the Royal Commission to a close after a six-year inquiry. Read more

