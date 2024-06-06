In response to Pope Francis’s call, 15-20 theologians from around the world gathered in Rome to prepare for the next stage of the Synod on Synodality.

The meeting is taking place from 4 to 13 June at the General Curia of the Jesuits, near the Vatican.

The theologians, including theology, ecclesiology, and canon law experts, are tasked with drafting the guiding document, Instrumentum Laboris 2, for the upcoming October assembly.

This document will guide the work of the second session of the Synod on Synodality in October, said Father Giacomo Costa SJ in a June 5 press release.

Costa, the special secretary for the Synod on Synodality, said the group of theologians is meeting to carry out “an initial analysis” of reports from local communities and to discern their “questions and theological reflections”.

The group aims to integrate these insights into a cohesive document that will guide the work of the 364 synod participants from 2 to 27 October.

The process involves reviewing contributions from diverse sources including women’s religious orders, university faculties and religious associations. It also incorporates insights from a listening session with 300 parish priests held in Sacrofano, Italy, earlier this year.

Leaving nothing to chance

“The material received often adds real testimonies on how the particular Churches not only understand synodality but also how they are already putting this style into practice” said synod secretary general Cardinal Mario Grech in a press release.

“We are not leaving anything to chance” Grech added. “Each document is to be carefully read with the aim that at the end of this meeting the group will present a text that reflects the work, questions and insights received from the grassroots.”

During their ten-day session, the theologians will also consider the work of five groups established in March.

These groups have examined various aspects of church governance including the roles of local and universal churches, episcopal conferences and synodal methods.

Additionally, Pope Francis has initiated ten more working groups to address other critical topics such as poverty, digital mission, ministerial forms, ecumenical practices and controversial doctrinal issues.

These groups will report their progress in October but have until June 2025 to finalise their findings.

Sources

La Croix International

Catholic News Agency

CathNews New Zealand

