What do Trump and Mother Teresa have in common?

Donald Trump has a long history of comparing himself to historical figures: Mona Lisa, Nelson Mandela, even Jesus Christ. Now, Mother Teresa can add herself to the growing list

“I would say, in listening to the charges from the judge, who’s, as you know, very conflicted, and corrupt, because of the conflicting, very very corrupt, Mother Teresa could not beat the charges,” Trump told reporters after jurors began deliberating in his criminal hush-money trial

Social media reactions were predictable. One commentator remarked that “although both Mother Teresa and Trump were born to human parents and had all the hallmarks of the Homo sapiens species, the similarities might end there.”

Trump did not reply when a reporter asked if he was holier than Mother Teresa. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.