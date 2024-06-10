Church parish ‘devastated’ after theft of sacred objects

I was surprised recently to learn that Rome’s Dicastery for the Clergy upheld two more parish merger recourses opposing St Louis Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski’s decision to merge their parishes. This makes an unprecedented three parish merger appeals won by St Read more
There is only one topic trickier than death, according to Kathryn Mannix, who has made it her life’s work. “We’re embarrassed to talk about love. We’re not very good at talking about dying and deaths. Oh my goodness, we’re terrible Read more
When faced with infertility, Amanda and Jeff Walker had a baby through in vitro fertilisation but were left with extra embryos — and questions. Embryo adoption Tori and Sam Earle “adopted” an embryo frozen 20 years earlier by another couple. Read more
Secularism has been brought into the international spotlight by the ban on hijabs for French athletes at the upcoming Paris Olympics. France’s unique approach to “laïcité” — loosely translated as “secularism” — has been increasingly stirring controversy from schools to Read more