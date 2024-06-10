Church parish ‘devastated’ after theft of sacred objects

A “devastated” Riccarton church community is appealing to the public for help after sacred objects worth more than $20,000 were stolen.

The incident occurred about 11.30pm on Sunday, June 2, at St Teresa’s Church in Riccarton.

Police said the intruders entered the sacristy and presbytery and stole tabernacles and chalices, along with a small amount of cash. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.