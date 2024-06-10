Faith-based agencies denounce Biden’s executive order at the southern border

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on June 4 dramatically limiting the number of immigrants who may apply for asylum at the southern United States border.

Starting Wednesday, the policy pauses entry at the border once 2,500 illegal entries have occurred in any 24-hour period.

The executive order follows two failed attempts in Congress this year to pass bipartisan immigration reforms. One effort included a bill negotiated between Republican and Democratic lawmakers that was blocked in the Senate in January after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticised it.

Tuesday’s action by the Biden White House drew fierce backlash from agencies that partner with the federal government to resettle refugees once they are processed by the Border Patrol. Six of those nine agencies are faith-based and have a long history of advocating for immigrants.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.