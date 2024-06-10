Protestors occupy Vatican embassy in Colombia

After two days of occupying the apostolic nunciature in Bogotá, Colombia, protestors agreed to leave.

They were protesting the violence of paramilitary groups against community leaders and Indigenous peoples and will now hold a meeting with the government about potential solutions.

About 15 activists entered the area on Jun 4 during a march that had begun in front of the Interior Ministry. They were members of a civic organisation called Congreso de los Pueblos (Congress of the Peoples), which includes 600 community and social justice associations.

They promoted a “national mobilisation for life and permanence in the territories.”

The protestors set up a “humanitarian refugee camp” at the nunciature’s parking area.

The group also included Indigenous and peasant activists and erected roadblocks in different regions of Colombia.

News category: News Shorts, World.