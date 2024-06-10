A city in Spain is starting to use its cemeteries to generate renewable power.

On the east coast, Valencia aims to install thousands of solar panels in graveyards around the city.

The project has been dubbed RIP – standing for Requiem in Power – and was launched this month with the first photovoltaic panels installed.

The city intends the ambitious initiative to become the largest urban solar farm in Spain.

The city of Valencia plans to install 6,658 solar panels in local cemeteries. Some 810 have already been installed in Grau, Campanar, and Benimàmet cemeteries.

These will generate a total power supply of more than 440,000 kilowatts annually.

According to the local council, it will also result in over 140 tons a year of carbon dioxide savings.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.