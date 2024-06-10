Tama Toki is turning homes into power plants to tackle energy poverty

Tama Toki is on a mission to transform energy production across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Drawing from his upbringing on his whānau’s papakāinga on Aotea Great Barrier Island, Toki is determined to tackle the pressing issue of energy poverty in rural communities.

Growing up on the island beside his kuia and kaumātua, Toki witnessed first hand the challenges residents faced due to the lack of a central utility to provide power.

“Without a utility to provide power on the island, the people there have to be self-sufficient,” Toki (Ngā Puhi and Ngāti Rehua) said.

"This necessity for self-reliance has led to a significant lack of energy security, making daily life and economic activities particularly difficult for the island's inhabitants."

