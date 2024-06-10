In the 1980s, Wayne Pearson was reportedly the first person to have used LOL while responding to a friend’s joke in a pre-Internet digital chat room called Viewline. Instead of writing “hahaha,” as he had done before when he found something humorous, Pearson instead typed “LOL” to symbolize extreme laughter.

A lesser-known initialism from the past is SAG, which stands for Saint Anthony Guide. People used to write this on the back of their envelopes, seeking help from the patron saint of lost causes, St. Anthony of Padua. This practice dates back to 1729 when a wife tried to communicate with her merchant husband who had travelled from Spain to Peru. After not receiving any response to her letters, she wrote a letter and placed it on a statue of St. Anthony in her local church. Following days of prayer, she found a letter from her husband and some coins at the church, which gave her relief.

For those who send many emails, you could consider adding B.C.G. at the end of your message. Blessed Carlo Acutis was known for his computer skills. He was recognized for his positivity, computer skills, and devotion to the Eucharist, which were central to his life. He was beatified by Pope Francis on 10th October 2020. and on 23rd May 2024, Francis acknowledged a second miracle attributed to Acutis’ intercession and approved the process to make him the first Millennial saint.

You could sign off your emails with your name and then a B.C.G. and then an S.C.G. underneath once his canonization process is complete! Read more

News category: Odd Spot.