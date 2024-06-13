Hastings church being demolished to make way for social housing proposal

A dormant city church is being torn down by Kāinga Ora, and its “gorgeous” stained glass windows could be yours.

Sitting on Queen Street East in the Hastings suburb of Parkvale since 1987, the 1960s Lockwood-styled St Mark’s Presbyterian Church is in its final days as demolition starts to prepare the site for a social housing development.

Since the dissolution of the St Mark’s congregation three years ago, St Andrew’s, Hastings, has been looking after the building facilities and considering what to do with the church, which it says is in poor condition. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.