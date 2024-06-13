The film “Jesus Thirsts: The Miracle of the Eucharist” scored big at the box office, grossing $2,141,273 and landing at the No 1 spot in per screen average for all three days of its initial release.

According to Fathom Events, the film’s distributor, the movie is Fathom’s highest-grossing documentary of 2024 and is currently in second place among all documentaries released in 2024 so far.

In response to popular demand, it will return to theatres nationwide on June 18–19.

The feature-length documentary by executive producer Deacon Steve Greco and producers Tim Moriarty and James Wahlberg was shown in theatres nationwide June 4–6.

Through dialogue with notable Catholic figures, the documentary takes viewers on a journey to rediscover the transformative power of the Eucharist by exploring the biblical origins of the Eucharist and sharing personal stories from those whose lives have been impacted by the Blessed Sacrament.

