Pope Francis is slowing down his liturgical schedule this summer as he prepares to head out on the longest international trip of his pontificate in September.

According to the official schedule published this week by the master of papal liturgical ceremonies, the 87-year-old pope will not have any public Masses for eight weeks in July and August.

The pope’s current calendar has him taking a break from public liturgies from July 8 to Sept 1. Before that, he is expected to preside over at least three events on his liturgical schedule.

Throughout his pontificate, Pope Francis has opted for a busier summer schedule than his predecessors, making international trips, creating new cardinals, establishing new Church celebrations, and famously forgoing the traditional summer retreat to the papal residence in Castel Gandolfo.

