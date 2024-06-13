Ram raids are down more than 80 percent for the month of April compared to last year.

Police have identified 12 ram raids in April 2024, compared to 64 in April 2023.

Provisional police data from April 2017 to April 2024 shows a downwards trend since the peak in August 2022, when there were 86.

There were a total of 433 ram raids in 2022, 288 in 2023, and 67 in the first four months of this year. Read more

