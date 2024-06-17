A new lay adult formation programme “Called and Equipped” will start in the Wellington archdiocese next year.

The year-long programme is based on the premise that ministry and service arise from a life of intentional discipleship, Lucienne Hensel from the Church Mission team says.

About the programme

Hensel says it is not an academic course. No qualifications are needed to apply.

“All you need is an open heart, a willingness to learn and a desire to serve,” she says.

The adult formation programme aims to support lay people in parishes and encourage them in their parish roles, she explains.

“It is a direct response to the call for formation highlighted in the recent Archdiocesan and global synods.”

The adult formation course objectives are to:

Engage in opportunities to deepen our personal relationship with God, and to better understand our Catholic faith.

Learn basic pastoral skills, such as collaborative ministry; synodal listening; safe practices.

Explore how to build parish community and develop supportive relationships in the context of small faith communities.

Explore the baptismal call to mission and evangelisation, and the challenge to be authentic witnesses in the Aotearoa New Zealand context.

“Pope Francis says all the baptised are called to missionary discipleship, but many are not aware of this call,” Hensel says.

“So this course aims to form disciples who have fallen in love with Christ and become ‘men and women for others’ … ready to share their gifts to grow the Kingdom of God around them.”

Course delivery

A variety of experts from the Archdiocese will deliver the course.

Church Mission team members – including Hensel herself – and others such as priests, religious, theologians and Launch Out graduates will share their expertise with participants.

“The programme will run from February until mid-November each year, starting with the Alpha Course followed by fortnightly evening seminars, monthly Saturday workshops and a weekend retreat mid-year,” Hensel says.

“The combination of face-to-face and online learning means people wanting to participate can join in, wherever they are located are in the Archdiocese.”

It includes both one-on-one accompaniment and small group dynamics, she says.

“When it comes to small groups, those attending online will probably be together in one or two groups, depending on numbers,” Hensel adds.

“My hope is that there will be a number of people doing the course, for example, from the Nelson region, and these would occasionally come together for discussion and sharing.”

How to join

For more information or to register, go to the Wellington Catholic Archdiocese website.

