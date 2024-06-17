Budget advisory service forced to close

A Canterbury budget advisory service will close at the end of this month after 40 years in the community.
Some budgeting service providers around New Zealand, including the Ashburton Budget Advisory Service, have been advised by the Ministry of Social Development their contracts are not being renewed, leaving Ashburton staff without jobs.
The ministry is getting a new provider for Mid Canterbury as it consolidates services nationwide.
