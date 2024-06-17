Delighted congratulations for Samoa-Apia’s new archbishop-elect

Samoa-Apia’s new Archbishop-elect is much-loved West Auckland parish priest Fr Mosese Tui.

The Samoan-born, raised and ordained priest (pictured) will replace Archbishop Alapati Lui Mata’eliga who died in April last year.

Tui’s episcopal consecration is expected to take place on 22 August 2024.

Delighted response

Social media is humming with congratulations, prayers and blessings in both Samoan and English – and with smiling and heart-shaped emojis – for Tui.

“God chose you, God’s faithful servant. to serve Samoa and Amerika Samoa” one post says.

“A good choice for Samoa Catholic Church. shepherd boy from Safotu. May the holy spirit shine on you” says another.

Others say things such as:

“May you continue to inspire and bless many more people. We are glad to be part of this journey.”

“I’m sure God will continually bless you in many ways on your next journey for him.”

“Congratulations Bishop Elect. And to all the people of your flock. May many graces and blessings flow.”

“Vi’ia le Atua. Fa’afetai mo le filifiliga o se a’uauna taumafai , tausa’afia, loto alofa, ma finau mo le Atua.” (Praise God.

Thank you for the choice of a servant who strives, is friendly, has a loving heart and fights for God.)

“Fr Mosese will bring the joy of the Gospel to his new diocese as well as his gift of unifying people in their love and service of our God” said Bishop of Auckland Stephen Lowe.

“While it is a sad day for the people of St Paul’s Parish and for us in the Diocese of Auckland, I am delighted with the Holy Father’s appointment for him as the new archbishop of Samoa-Apia.

“Fr Mosese will bring the joy of the Gospel to his new diocese as well as his gift of unifying people in their love and service of our God.”

Coming home

The new archbishop-elect looks forward to coming home to the Archdiocese of Samoa-Apia and considers his priority is working with the priests.

“To work together with the priests is very important. Teamwork is key in our ministry” Tui says.

He is also looking forward to reaching out to the community and working with youth.

This will be critical in his new leadership role, he says.

“I believe there is a strong presence of the youth in our churches in Samoa, but we need to reach out more and listen to them.”

According to the 2021 Samoan census, there are 36,096 Catholics in Samoa, the country’s second-largest Christian denomination. Samoa’s total population is 205,557.

