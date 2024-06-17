St John’s College saxophone star to represent New Zealand in Los Angeles

A 13-year-old saxophonist from St John’s College Hastings will soon be on the trip of a lifetime to Los Angeles to represent New Zealand at the 27th Annual World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA).

The New Zealand team called Black Star will travel to the Performing Arts Championship in the US, with dancers, singers, actors models and musicians from over 60 countries invited to compete at the two-week event.

