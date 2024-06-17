Teaching kids to read using phonics ‘a win’ for Victorian students

Australian Catholic University has welcomed the Victorian Government’s commitment to an explicit teaching and learning approach, including structured phonics, in classrooms.

ACU executive dean of education and arts, Mary Ryan, said Victorian Education Minister Ben Carroll’s announcement to mandate the practices as part of an update to the Victorian Teaching and Learning Model was a win for the state’s school children.

“As Australia’s largest provider of teachers, we are thrilled that the commitment we’ve made in our undergraduate and postgraduate teaching degrees, as well as our microcredential courses, to strengthen the focus on systematic phonics instruction and explicit teaching is being backed by this Victorian Government decision,” Professor Ryan said.

