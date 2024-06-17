Theologians conclude evaluation of synod reports after Rome meeting

According to a news release from the general secretariat of the synod, a group of 20 theologians concluded an evaluation of 107 synod reports from national bishops’ conferences and Eastern Catholic Churches following nearly two weeks of meetings in Rome.

The theologians, who met on 4-14 June, were asked to provide an analysis of the reports, which will help synod officials draft the Synod on Synodality’s “Instrumentum Laboris 2” — the document that will guide the work of the second session of the synod in October. The analysis from the theologians has not been made public.

The ongoing Synod on Synodality is focused on studying various questions about how the Church should operate. Some of the questions focus on the role of women, inclusion, women deacons, and outreach to those who struggle with same-sex attraction. Parishes held listening sessions this past Lent that were consolidated into the national reports analysed by the theologians.

News category: News Shorts, World.