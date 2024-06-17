World’s smallest statue of the Virgin Mary

Many Bolivian believers consider the ‘Virgen del Calvario de Letanías’ as more than just a statue—it is a symbol of deep devotion. They believe that this small image of the Virgin Mary, measuring less than four centimetres, is the smallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world.

Catholics in the town of Viacha are working to have this image recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the smallest statue of the Virgin Mary to be venerated at an altitude of 4,200 meters.

The statue dates back to the 17th century and is associated with three Marian apparitions on the "Cerro de las Letanías" ("Mountain of Litanies") from that time. Among other things, the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared to a little girl and saved her from being attacked by a snake. As a result, an image of the Virgin Mary was found engraved in a small stone. The small statue is adorned with precious robes that only women can wear. She is considered miraculous and is invoked for rain in times of drought. She is also said to bring about harmony between the indigenous population and the Catholic faith.

