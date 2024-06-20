British Christians face rising levels of discrimination

A new report claims that all British Christians are suffering rising levels of harassment and discrimination because of their faith, with the young particularly susceptible to intolerance.

It found that only 38 percent of Christians under 35 felt free to say what they think and that 56 percent said they experienced hostility and ridicule if they discussed their religious beliefs, rising to 61 percent in the younger age group.

It also found that more than half of those under 35 felt there were negative stereotypes of Christians at their place of work and that 78 percent of respondents said they believed religious discrimination was not treated as seriously as other forms of discrimination.

The report, “The Costs of Keeping the Faith,” was published on June 11 by Voice for Justice UK, a Christian group committed to social justice. It is based on a survey of 1,562 responses.

News category: News Shorts, World.