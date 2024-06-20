Christ Church Cathedral backers suggest lower seismic rating to cut rebuild costs

Those behind the Christ Church Cathedral rebuild say reducing seismic strengthening may help plug the project’s massive funding gap.

The landmark cathedral in Christchurch’s city centre was badly damaged in the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes.

The cost of restoring the church has blown out to almost $250 million, as deconstruction uncovered just what was required, leaving a funding gap of $114 million.

In April, Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Ltd (CCRL) warned it needed at least $30 million urgently or the building would be mothballed by August. Read more

