A new study has attempted to discredit the infamous Pew Study from 2019, which showed the dismal reality of Catholic liturgical catechesis, that even among practising Catholics, very few believe in the Real Presence.

If this new study is more accurate, this is good news!

The Pew study asked respondents what they think the Church teaches about the Eucharist and also what they personally believe, using the same question for both.

According to the new study, Catholics misunderstood the wording of the Pew Study, and that’s the reason for that study reflecting poorly on Catholics, but not because of their unbelief.

News category: News Shorts, World.