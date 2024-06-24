  1. CathNews New Zealand
2024 Catholic Education Convention leaves a positive vibe

Monday, June 24th, 2024

The 2024 Catholic Education Convention has had just finished a successful three days at the TSB Arena in Wellington, the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference says.

The convention brought together Catholic educators, bishops, priests, school trustees and a range of others associated with our national Catholic education system. Catholic schools educate 8.1pc of the country’s total school population, some 65,600 students. Read more

