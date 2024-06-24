Christchurch Boys’ High School headmaster tells students ‘rape is not a joke’

The headmaster of a Christchurch boys’ school has spoken to students about rape language, telling them “rape is not a joke”.

The discussion was prompted after he was told of students joking about rape, including a footballer saying “I raped you”, after a slide tackle.

Christchurch Boys’ High School headmaster Nic Hill spoke to students on Thursday morning at the school’s assembly.

In his speech, he told them he was “incredibly upset” to hear of students “using rape language in a joke form”. Read more

