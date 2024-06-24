Keep it simple says the Pope

During a general audience last Wednesday, Pope Francis advised priests to avoid giving lengthy sermons that could bore worshippers. “The homily should be brief: an image, a thought, a feeling. A homily should not last more than eight minutes,” he said. “Because after that time, attention is lost, and people fall asleep – and they’re right.”

The Pope noted that sometimes priests may speak at length, leaving the congregation confused about the message. He stressed the importance of clear and concise communication of the Word of God. “The homily should help transfer the Word of God from the Book to life.”

In reporting on the Pope’s remarks, Courtney Mares pointed out that Francis often exceeds this time limit in his own homilies. On Holy Thursday this year, the pope’s homily for the chrism Mass was more than 20 minutes long.

The pope made the comments on homily length off the cuff during a reflection on how the Bible is “inspired by God and authoritative.”

He urged Catholics to prioritise personal spiritual reading. He recommended that Christians carry a ‘pocket Gospel’ with them to read during spare moments throughout the day, emphasizing the importance of individual spiritual growth.

While personal spiritual reading is important, the Pope also highlighted the role of the community in understanding Scripture. “Among the many words of God that we listen to every day in Mass or in the Liturgy of the Hours, there is always one that is meant specially for us. Something that touches the heart. Welcomed into the heart, it can illuminate our day and inspire our prayer. It is a question of not letting it fall on deaf ears.” Read more

