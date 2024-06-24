Louisiana’s new law about Ten Commandments may be illegal

A new law in the southern US state of Louisiana says the biblical Ten Commandments must be displayed in all public school classrooms.

The state’s Republican governor, Jeff Landry (pictured), signed the obligation into law last week.

A poster-sized display of the Ten Commandments in a “large, easily readable font” must be displayed in all public classrooms, from kindergartens to state-funded universities.

“If you want to respect the rule of law, you’ve got to start from the original lawgiver, Moses, who got the commandments from God” Landry said.

The Ten Commandments are firmly rooted in legal history MP Dodie Horton says. In her view, the law will introduce a moral code into the classroom.

Civil rights violated

Opponents of the bill see the new law as a push against the constitutional separation of church and state. They say they will challenge the law in court.

They argue the law violates Supreme Court precedents and leads to religious coercion of students.

They are especially concerned that the new law will prevent students from getting an equal education.

In a joint statement, the American Civil Liberties Union, Americans United for Separation of Church and State, and the Freedom from Religion Foundation said it will keep children who have different beliefs from feeling safe at school.

“Even among those who may believe in some version of the Ten Commandments, the particular text that they adhere to can differ by religious denomination or tradition. The government should not be taking sides in this theological debate” the groups said.

