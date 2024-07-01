  1. CathNews New Zealand
A Vatican Radio area blamed for electro-smog to become a solar farm

Monday, July 1st, 2024

Pope Francis decreed Wednesday that an area of northern Rome, long the source of controversy because of electromagnetic waves emitted by Vatican Radio towers, will now house a field of solar panels to fuel Vatican City.

Citing the Vatican’s pledge in UN climate treaties to curb carbon emissions, Francis tasked a commission of Vatican officials with developing the solar farm at Santa Maria di Galeria. In a decree, he said the solar energy generated would sufficiently fuel the radio operations there and the Vatican City State itself.

The 430-hectare (1,063-acre) Santa Maria di Galeria site, which enjoys extraterritorial status, was inaugurated in 1957 as a base for Vatican Radio. At the time, the pope’s broadcaster transmitted Catholic and Vatican news in dozens of languages worldwide via two dozen short- and medium-wave radio antennae crowding the landscape.

