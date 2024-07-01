The Ultra-Conservative Auxiliary Bishop Athanasius Schneider of Astana, Kazakhstan, (right) has urged the Vatican to reconsider excommunicating Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò despite his outspoken criticism of Pope Francis.

While acknowledging Viganò’s public opposition as “irreverent and disrespectful”, Schneider cautioned that the act of excommunication could potentially deepen the existing divisions within the Church.

“I think the pope would be wise and prudent if he were not to excommunicate Archbishop Viganò” Schneider told Religion News Service. “With this act, the Holy See will increase divisions even more” he added.

Viganò faces charges of schism, which can lead to the Church excommunicating him after being summoned by the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith to a trial on June 28. He dismissed the trial as “fake” and reiterated his criticism of Pope Francis and the Vatican.

In the interview, Schneider suggested that Vatican officials should seek a private dialogue with Viganò to resolve differences without resorting to judicial measures. He lamented Viganò’s disrespectful language but noted that the Church was already struggling with internal divisions.

Increasingly radical statements

Viganò, formerly the papal nuncio to the United States, gained prominence in 2018 with a letter accusing Pope Francis of covering up sexual abuse by former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick. His subsequent statements have become increasingly radical, denouncing the Second Vatican Council, condemning COVID-19 vaccines and praising Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Viganò also claimed that Pope Francis’ election was illegitimate, causing many conservative prelates to distance themselves from him.

“He is in error, because he is voicing a new theory of the probably invalid theory of Francis’ illegitimate election” Schneider said.

“I think that today the church has so much internal division that it would be imprudent, even if there is some canonical ground to judge Archbishop Viganò.”

In his interview, Schneider emphasised that his criticisms stem from sincere concern for the Church and the Pope. He stressed the duty of bishops to speak out when they believe the head of the Church is in error, asserting that only God is his ultimate judge.

While Pope Francis has invited dialogue and criticism, he has also acted against conservative dissenters.

Last year, Francis asked Cardinal Raymond Burke to leave his Vatican apartments and removed Bishop Joseph Strickland from his diocese in Tyler, Texas. Schneider defended Strickland, calling the accusations against him disproportionate.

Sources

Religion News Service

CathNews New Zealand

